John Cena Okay After Landing on His Head/Neck During Smackdown

-- On last night's Smackdown in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena took a scary looking bump in which he landed practically on his head and neck.

-- Nakamura was shown to be saying "sorry" immediately after the finish and Cena was said to be fine afterwards and walking around normally backstage, even participating in a dark segment with Baron Corbin where he put Corbin through an announce table.

-- Other wrestlers chipped in on the bump:

-- Cena ignored Aries' tweet but responded to Owens:




