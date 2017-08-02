John Cena Okay After Landing on His Head/Neck During Smackdown[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- On last night's Smackdown in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena took a scary looking bump in which he landed practically on his head and neck.
-- Nakamura was shown to be saying "sorry" immediately after the finish and Cena was said to be fine afterwards and walking around normally backstage, even participating in a dark segment with Baron Corbin where he put Corbin through an announce table.
-- Other wrestlers chipped in on the bump:
-- Cena ignored Aries' tweet but responded to Owens: