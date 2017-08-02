Smackdown Live Viewership Slightly Up

-- Yesterday's Smackdown Live generated 2.569 million viewers, up from 2.535 million the week before but down from 2.681 million last year.

-- On the night, Smackdown finished #1 on cable in the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics and a very close third overall in terms of total viewership.

-- In what has become somewhat of a trend, Smackdown's viewership seems to be fairly directly related to Raw viewership in that when Raw increases, Smackdown does well. It's also a fairly constant 80-85% of viewers that are retained weekly from Raw.




