Paul Heyman Making Big SummerSlam Announcement Tonight

Paul Heyman will be revealing some breaking news about WWE SummerSlam 2017 tonight. Heyman will be appearing on PIX 11 News in New York City tonight at 10:45 ET for the announcement. He'll be speaking with WWE host and PIX 11 sports anchor Scott Stanford for the exclusive interview.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 20th in Brooklyn, NY and will feature Heyman's client Brock Lesnar defending his Universal Title in a Fatal Four-Way against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.

Heyman announced on Monday's RAW that if Lesnar loses the Title at SummerSlam, they'll both leave WWE.