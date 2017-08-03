Details of Paul Heyman's "Big SummerSlam Announcement" Last Night

Sponsored Links



Paul Heyman appeared in studio on WPIX channel 11 in New York City during their 10 PM news broadcast with Scott Stanford, announcing that he would be appearing at Jim Ross' show at the Gotham Comedy Club on Friday 8/18. For more details on that, visit www.JRsBarBQ.com.

Stanford also brought up that Heyman stated on Raw that Brock Lesnar would be leaving WWE if he lost the championship at Summerslam and Heyman would be leaving as well. Heyman was asked if that was true. Heyman said that for the seven years he ran ECW, he always upheld stipulations and that he's turned down pitched WWE storylines where he would have broken stipulations. He said that he was "authorized" to say that by Brock Lesnar and that if Brock didn't leave Summerslam with the belt, they would be gone.

Heyman was asked that if Brock left, if that meant Jon Jones was next for him and Heyman said he would refer to what Lesnar said about Jones.

Credit: Mike Johnson