Brock Lesnar's Status for WrestleMania 34 Next Year

-- According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, sources have indicated that Brock Lesnar is "100% at WrestleMania 34" next year despite rampant rumors that he will be jumping back over to UFC to fight Jon Jones.

-- The implication of that is that the earliest a Jones/Lesnar match will take place is the summer of 2018 as Lesnar still needs to sit out the remainder of his drug violation suspension, which has something like five months left, not to mention his WWE contract expires the day after WrestleMania.