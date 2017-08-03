WWE Taking Extra Steps To Keep SummerSlam Plans A Secret

Sponsored Links



WWE is on the road to SummerSlam 2017, and the company is taking extra precautions to keep plans for the finish of their Fatal Four Way main event under wraps.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, members of WWE management who would usually know the plans in advance haven't been told yet who will win the Universal Title match at the pay-per-view. The word right now is that the writing team, producers, and even the wrestlers in the match are all being kept in the dark about plans for the night.

One person who has been told the plan is Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's contract reportedly stipulates that he must know creative plans in advance.

SummerSlam takes place on August 20th and will feature Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe all challenging for Brock Lesnar's Universal title in a Fatal Four Way match. Paul Heyman added some extra stakes to the match on RAW, announcing that if Lesnar loses, the two of them will leave WWE.