NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Lineup: New Match Added To 8/19 Live Special

Following this week's episode of NXT TV, which aired on the WWE Network on Wednesday evening, WWE announced a new singles match for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special scheduled for later this month.
Now official for the 8/19 live special on the WWE Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is a one-on-one contest pitting Aleister Black against Hideo Itami.
The match joins the previously announced trio of title bouts that were confirmed for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event. Below is the latest official lineup for this month's live special.
Join us here on 8/19 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special!