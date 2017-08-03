NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Lineup: New Match Added To 8/19 Live Special

Sponsored Links



Following this week's episode of NXT TV, which aired on the WWE Network on Wednesday evening, WWE announced a new singles match for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special scheduled for later this month.

Now official for the 8/19 live special on the WWE Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is a one-on-one contest pitting Aleister Black against Hideo Itami.

The match joins the previously announced trio of title bouts that were confirmed for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event. Below is the latest official lineup for this month's live special.

NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III NXT Championship

- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre NXT Women's Championship

- Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon NXT Tag-Team Championship

- The Authors of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY - Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Join us here on 8/19 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special!