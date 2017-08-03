Update on Shane McMahon; WWE to Continue Putting Top Match in Second Hour?

Sponsored Links



-- Even though Shane McMahon isn't going to wrestle at SummerSlam and instead will be the special guest referee in the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens match, there are still long term plans for Shane to wrestle again, most likely at WrestleMania 34.

-- As noted a couple of days ago, WWE is always going to pair Shane up a top worker in order to deliver a good match so the odds-on-favorite for his eventual opponent is still Owens.

-- There are reports that WWE is going to move ahead in the coming weeks by having the top match or main event at the end of the second hour instead of their usual tactic of ending the show with it. If so, this could conceivably be taken as a sign that WWE is in a way throwing away that third hour, admitting that it will never draw huge numbers no matter what is featured.