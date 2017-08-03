Austin Aries On Scary Cena Bump: "At Least Nakamura Didn't Break Your Eyehole"

Sponsored Links



The reactions continue to come in regarding the scary bump John Cena took during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

For those who missed it, Nakamura planted Cena on the back of his neck during Tuesday night's blue brand show. The spot took place immediately prior to Nakamura hitting Cena with his Kinshasa finisher for the win, earning a title shot at this month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Austin Aries, who parted ways with WWE last month, took to social media to comment on the much-talked-about bump Cena took during his match with the former NXT World Champion.

"I feel ya [John Cena]," wrote Aries via his official Twitter page on Tuesday evening after the match aired. "On the bright side, at least [Shinsuke Nakamura] didn't break your eyehole too. #Respect #SmackDownLIVE."

Aries was of course referencing the brutal orbital bone injury he suffered during a match against Nakamura at a NXT live event in Fresno, California back in October of 2016.

It's worth noting that Nakamura apologized to Cena for the bump on Tuesday night. Cena immediately responded to the Japanese wrestling legend, telling him "don't be sorry."