WWE Website Screwed Up & Accidentally Revealed Original Cena/Nakamura Finish

The WWE website had a major screwup earlier this week when they revealed the original finish for the John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match.





In the write-up, the article indicated that Baron Corbin came down to ringside, attempting to attack Nakamura but it backfired and he ended up taking out Cena instead, which allowed Nakamura to pick up the win. That would have helped set up a Corbin vs. Cena match somewhere down the road.





However, as we now know, plans changed and it's unclear if it was Cena who wanted to put Nakamura over clean or if it was a Vince McMahon decision.





As for the WWE.com story, once the mistake was realized, the article was immediately amended to include a recap of what actually happened, rather than what was planned. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





