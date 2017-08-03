The Lawcast Ep. 14 - WWF Summerslam 1989 Was All About ZEEEEUUUUUSSSSS

Sponsored Links



Welcome back to another installment of the Lawcast! This week Law and Cewsh are continuing their tour of every installment of WWE's summer classic by investigating WWF Summerslam 1989! And while there is so much to talk about, from the Red Rooster to the Ultimate Warrior having a great match to Cewsh's weird hatred of Demolition, none of it holds a candle to the unibrowed wonder that is Zeus. Where did he come from, where did he go? Where did he come from, cotton eyed Zeus?



