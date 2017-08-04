WWE Ends Up Not Offering Io Shirai a Contract; Possible Reasons Why

Sponsored Links

In a major surprise, Io Shirai has returned to Stardom. While Shirai had already done her "farewell" in Japan, she did not finalize any deal with WWE after some issues with her neck came up when the company did their medical testing which they do prior to any contract signings.





The belief is that WWE changed their mind after results of her physical. While the company will not make any comments on this, they do have a general rule of not bringing in any new talent that has concussion or neck related issues. The other factor could be that WWE already has Kairi Sane (Kairi Hojo) and Asuka in NXT and were looking to sign women from other nationalities instead. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





