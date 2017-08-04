Eva Marie Confirms WWE Departure: "Today I'm Saying A Bittersweet Goodbye"

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 4, 2017 - 1:01pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie has apparently officially parted ways with the company.

Marie took to social media on Friday afternoon to finally confirm the long-expected news.

"Today, I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to [WWE]," Marie posted via her official Twitter page today. "Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever."

Eva Marie has been with WWE since 2013. Her last appearance on WWE television came back in August of 2016 before she was hit with a 30-day suspension as a result of a violation of the WWE Wellness Policy on August 17, 2016.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.