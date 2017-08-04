GFW Issues Statement Regarding Alberto El Patron's Suspension

Sponsored Links



As noted, Unified GFW World Champion Alberto El Patron spoke out about his reported suspension from GFW following his highly-publicized airport incident with WWE Superstar Paige.

Patron addressed the rumors in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio on Thursday, prior to appearing in the main event of Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, where he and Dos Caras and El Hijo de Dos Caras lost to The LAX after Low Ki gave an assist as the newest member of the group.

On Friday, GFW officials issued the following brief statement to the folks at PWInsider.com regarding Alberto El Patron's suspension status:

"Alberto El Patron remains under suspension while GFW continues its internal look at the situation."

We will keep you updated on Alberto El Patron's GFW status as additional information becomes available.