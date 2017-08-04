Gail Kim Says She Felt Held Down In WWE, Talks TNA HOF Changes, Stephanie

Sponsored Links



Former GFW Knockout Gail Kim recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On tweets she sent Stephanie McMahon: "I've always given credit to Hunter for the WWE women's revolution because he is the one who did start it at NXT. With him doing it down there, I don't think it would have happened on the main roster. So, kudos to him on believing in the woman and when I left that company he was very kind, and told me you're talented and I hope we can do more with women's wrestling."

On the first annual Mae Young Classic tournament: "I'm excited to watch it, because there are a lot of girls in that tournament that I like and feel are talented. I think it's a great opportunity to be seen, just beyond the independent scene and hopefully, some of them get contracts."

On feeling like she was held down in WWE: "I felt held down in WWE. It was just the wrong timing in that company. When I first came into the company the woman's division was strong with Trish and Jazz with all those girls. When the first diva's search happen it kinda went away, that's when I got fired actually, and mind you, it brought me my best friend Christy Hemme. It always felt like it was just never a right fit for me."

On the GLOW series on Netflix: "I watched the whole season in two days. I love it. I love it and she (Awesome Konh) was a rock star so I'm proud of her. It's funny because I found out about the show happening and maybe a few months before it all started I tried to get the job to train the actresses. I wasn't trying to get an on screen roll and I found out Chavo Guerrero got it. Chavo is one of my good friends, and I'm happy for him."

On the TNA Hall Of Fame changing its' letters and who she feels should be inducted next: "I'm pretty sure they're (GFW) dropping the TNA. Not sure how that's going to go. We're going to have to wait and see I guess, right? The person I feel is most deserving probably because I've worked with him for so long, I don't know how the fans feel, but I think they would agree is Abyss. Abyss has been there (GFW) a long time he's such a great talent and he produces behind the scenes. I have nothing against all the other producers but I think he is the best producer. I mean he's so good and what he contributes to the company because I know he deserves it."

On her plans following her retirement as an active wrestler: "Well I started producing for (GFW) and so I just started that at the last TV. I'm kind of doing double duty right now and so I'm really looking forward to doing that."

Check out the complete episode of the X-Pac 12360 podcast featuring the Gail Kim interview via iTunes.