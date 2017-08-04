More on Lesnar's Future & Current Plan for Universal Title Match at SummerSlam

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 4, 2017 - 4:42pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • The storyline of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar "leaving" WWE if Lesnar loses at SummerSlam is basically a story for "insiders" to try and play off the rumor that Lesnar is going to head to UFC to fight Jon Jones.

  • The truth of the matter is that neither Lesnar or Heyman are going anywhere as both are under contract until next spring, despite how any current or future storylines play out.

  • With that said, the planned winner of the four-way Universal title match at SummerSlam is currently rumored to be Lesnar, despite all the speculation that the multi-person match is a way for the company to get the title off of Brock without actually pinning him.



  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.