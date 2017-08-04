More on Lesnar's Future & Current Plan for Universal Title Match at SummerSlam

Sponsored Links

The storyline of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar "leaving" WWE if Lesnar loses at SummerSlam is basically a story for "insiders" to try and play off the rumor that Lesnar is going to head to UFC to fight Jon Jones.





The truth of the matter is that neither Lesnar or Heyman are going anywhere as both are under contract until next spring, despite how any current or future storylines play out.





With that said, the planned winner of the four-way Universal title match at SummerSlam is currently rumored to be Lesnar, despite all the speculation that the multi-person match is a way for the company to get the title off of Brock without actually pinning him.





