GFW: Impact Wrestling On Pop TV Viewership Declines This Week (8/3)

The Thursday, August 3rd episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a decline in viewership this week.

Last night's show, which featured The LAX defeating Alberto El Patron, Dos Caras and El Hijo de Dos Caras with an assist from their new member Low Ki in the main event, finished with 276,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV averaged 286,000 viewers, marking a decline in viewership for this week's episode by 10,000 viewers.

GFW: Impact Wrestling for this week finished at number 132 on the Cable Top 150 list, up from last week's No. 137 spot.




