WWE Decides to Pass on Signing Rey Mysterio to a Contract

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 4, 2017 - 7:57pm
-- According to a report at Sports Illustrated, WWE has decided not to offer Rey Mysterio a contract after initially expressing interest in him. The report details that the reason is because Vince McMahon was not willing to work with Konnan, who represents Mysterio.

-- The issues with McMahon and Konnan date back to the 90s when he was playing the "Max Moon" character with WWE. After appearing in only three televised matches, Konnan started no-showing events and also had significant tension with other talent backstage, leading to a "strained relationship" with McMahon. Konnan then decided to concentrate on his wrestling career in Mexico, despite WWE heavily investing in his character.

-- As for Mysterio, the SI report goes on to speculate that he will likely receive a strong offer from GFW, though one area that could prove to be difficult to negotiate is that Mysterio still wants full availability and control to work indie dates.




