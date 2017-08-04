SummerSlam News: Event Not Sold Out Yet, Miz vs. Jordan Unlikely for PPV, more

Sponsored Links

SummerSlam is not yet completely sold out on the primary market but there are very few tickets left, all priced above $555.





The plan is for SummerSlam to be in the area of a five-and-a-half hour show, since it is the company's second biggest PPV of the year and also there are so many talent that WWE is going to try and get on the card.





The Miz vs. Jason Jordan is currently not scheduled to take place at the PPV. Even though that is the ultimate direction at some point in the near future, the feeling backstage is that it would be rushing things for Jordan to do the match so quickly. Furthermore, the SummerSlam card is already pretty stacked.





Big Show vs. Big Cass, Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis and the reveal of who Breezango's attacker(s) are also being discussed for SummerSlam but because of time constraints, some or all may end up being cut completely. Final decisions won't be made until the week of the show, which is when the company times out all the matches and segments. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





