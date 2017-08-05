WWE's Application to Trademark Matt & Jeff Hardy Also Refused

-- The ongoing saga involving the intellectual property related to Matt & Jeff Hardy continues and this time it was WWE who was on the receiving end of a refusal by the United States Patent & Trademark office.

-- WWE attempted to trademark the names "Matt Hardy" and "Jeff Hardy" on June 19 and "Matt Hardy" was denied for the same reason that the GFW application was - it is considered potential confusion with Matt's own application "Broken Matt Hardy", which was filed first. Under terms of the refusal, Matt's request will need to be completed before any related action can take place.

-- The USPTO also refused both the above trademarks because WWE did not receive official approval from Matt & Jeff (since the trademarks refer to people) and the company then moved swiftly and secured both their consent.

-- Finally, WWE also filed an application to trademark "Hardy Boyz" in April and this has proceeded to the point where it will be published for opposition to the public.




