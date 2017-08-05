Reason HoHo Lun & WWE Agreed on a Mutual Release

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 5, 2017 - 2:12am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As noted yesterday, HoHo Lun - a member of WWE's NXT division - was given his official release from the company on Friday. WWE.com confirmed the release and it was then reported that it was Lun who actually requested the termination with speculation that it was due to a "family situation."

-- According to a recent article on WWE.com, Lun requested the release two weeks ago so that he could return to China to look after his sick mother.

“I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick,” he said. “That’s why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the PC, that I wanted to request my release.”

WWE granted his request, and Lun returned home to rejoin his family earlier this week.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.