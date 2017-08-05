Reason HoHo Lun & WWE Agreed on a Mutual Release

Sponsored Links



-- As noted yesterday, HoHo Lun - a member of WWE's NXT division - was given his official release from the company on Friday. WWE.com confirmed the release and it was then reported that it was Lun who actually requested the termination with speculation that it was due to a "family situation."

-- According to a recent article on WWE.com, Lun requested the release two weeks ago so that he could return to China to look after his sick mother.