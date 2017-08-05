Update on Injury to Bayley; SummerSlam Status in Jeopardy

Sponsored Links



-- Bayley's status for SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss is completely up in the air. She will not be at any house shows at least through this weekend and was told by doctors to rest in order for the swelling in her shoulder to go down.

-- WWE is saying that there will be an official and final update on Bayley this Monday, perhaps during Raw, at which time it is believed her status for SummerSlam will be cleared up with WWE's only statement on the matter being that her participation is "in jeopardy."

-- For what it's worth, the backstage feeling right now is that Bayley will not be physically ready for SummerSlam and the company is already progressing with alternate plans, that will likely involve Sasha Banks and perhaps even Nia Jax in the women's title match instead.