James Storm Says HHH Is Interested In Him, Explains Why He Didn't Sign w/ WWE

Sponsored Links



GFW wrestler James Storm recently spoke with The Sporting News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his run in NXT in 2015 without a contract and his inability to commit to a deal because they were looking to significantly increase their tour schedule: "With the schedule of NXT and [Triple H] was telling me we're going to try and run 100-120 shows from here on out throughout the year and stuff. It's all great and everything but where I was, personally, in my life, I couldn't be on the road that much because I had some family problems, my wife wanted to have another kid. So, it was one of those things where it wasn't the right timing for me."

On Triple H telling him that they could do business together in the future: "Hunter straight up told me, 'Go get your life together. This is my number. Maybe in two years, we can do business again.'"

On GFW returning to the road for non-televised live events: "It's really hard to judge who's over and who's not. I think with us getting back on the road, it will show management we need to push this guy because he's really over or we should do something with this guy. It also helps younger talent learn how to work. Not just go out and do all these moves but to learn to work."

Check out the complete James Storm interview at SportingNews.com.