Madusa Talks About Dropping WWE Title In Trash In WCW, If She Can Still Wrestle

WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) recently appeared as a guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the infamous WCW Monday Nitro segment where she threw the WWE Women's Championship in the trash can: "I was so hurt... I had a lot of come to Jesus talks with myself. You know those lonely nights by yourself crying yourself to sleep where people don't know."

On working on her biography: "I was approached here recently to do something totally different with the biography and I don't think it's been done. So all I'm going to say is I don't have a publisher yet. I did have one and then I turned him down and that was probably stupid but things happen for a reason."

On one thing she never had in her legendary 18-year career: "I really would like an action figure, of course. If it happens great, if it doesn't, oh well…

"So here's a cute story. So my husband was like, 'Why don't you have an action figure?' This was before the Hall of Fame. I was tearing up inside I was getting so mad. I was like, 'oh, I don't know, I don't know.' He goes, 'well, weren't you with WWE?' I'm like, 'yeah, but I was in that one era, Allen, where it was kind of a lost era.' You know, it just wasn't happening. I didn't know what to say, I guess I wasn't popular enough or I just I don't know. Don't talk about it!" I snapped at him and I walked out.

"A couple months later a frickin FedEx came. He goes, 'open those packages.' I'm like, 'okay maybe something from Tiffany's.' Hell no! I open it up and they're action figures! And the dude who makes these WWE (custom figures) it was in a WWE box… I've got two of those action figures, one is Madusa, and one is Alundra Blayze and it is spitting images. I said, 'oh my gosh!'"

On whether or not she can still wrestle at this point in her life: "Well after this knee, I feel pretty damn good! You never know, but listen to this, it's not my time, it's not about me. People ask me all the time, could I still go? Damn right! I probably could if I got back to training for a month or two. You know what I would like? Why not be the woman version of Paul Heyman. (laughs) You know what I am saying? Why can't I go up there and get a few women in a stable? What about the Dangerous Alliance of Women? Or how about, 'these b*tches will turn you to stone!'"

Check out the complete episode of the "X-Pac 12360" podcast featuring the Madusa interview above or via iTunes.




