Kurt Angle Collection Extended Preview (Video), McIntyre/TakeOver: Brooklyn III

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is Johnny Gargano's new theme song.

- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following in response to Triple H promoting his match against Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship and Asuka's NXT Women's Championship defense against Ember Moon at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special later this month.

10 years in America. 17 years working on a dream w/ many ups & downs. All my roads have led to this destination #NXTTakeover #WeAreNXT https://t.co/T9XLZNEorr — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 2, 2017

- WWE released the following extended preview of the new Kurt Angle: It's True, It's True Essential Collection, which premieres in-full on the WWE Network this coming Monday.