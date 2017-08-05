Kurt Angle Collection Extended Preview (Video), McIntyre/TakeOver: Brooklyn III[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is Johnny Gargano's new theme song.
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following in response to Triple H promoting his match against Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship and Asuka's NXT Women's Championship defense against Ember Moon at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special later this month.
- WWE released the following extended preview of the new Kurt Angle: It's True, It's True Essential Collection, which premieres in-full on the WWE Network this coming Monday.