Kurt Angle Collection Extended Preview (Video), McIntyre/TakeOver: Brooklyn III

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is Johnny Gargano's new theme song.

- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following in response to Triple H promoting his match against Bobby Roode for the NXT World Championship and Asuka's NXT Women's Championship defense against Ember Moon at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special later this month.

- WWE released the following extended preview of the new Kurt Angle: It's True, It's True Essential Collection, which premieres in-full on the WWE Network this coming Monday.




