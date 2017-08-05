Jinder Mahal On His WWE Release In 2014, Calgary Pride & His Indian Heritage

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with The Ottawa Citizen for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his WWE release back in 2014: "I had a lot of regrets. I felt like I didn't give it my all. I said, if I ever get a second chance I'll do everything in my power. I'll give it 110 percent. I've taken full advantage of that opportunity. I was working hard to become WWE champion, but now that I am WWE champion, I'm putting in even more work."

On bringing the WWE Championship back to Calgary and Calgary pride: "Calgary prides itself on being a wrestling town. I was very proud to bring the championship back to Calgary. It's a huge deal for not only my family, but Calgary as a city."

On being proud of his Indian heritage: "Every day is a blessing in WWE, and I keep reminding myself of that. That's my character. I'm very proud of my Indian heritage; I'm very proud of my Canadian heritage, as well, and I think, when the time is right, we'll show that side, too. But, right now, I'm having fun representing the 1.3 billion people of India."

