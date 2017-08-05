WWE Announces Big Last Man Standing Match For Monday's RAW

Sponsored Links



On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced a special stipulation match as the main event of this coming Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.

Headlining Monday's show will be a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

WWE.com posted the following about the Reigns-Strowman Last Man Standing match this coming Monday night:

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match this Monday on Raw With less than three weeks to go until they clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match with the Universal Championship on the line at SummerSlam, it has been announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will continue their epic rivalry when they compete in a Last Man Standing Match this Monday on Raw. The personal history between Reigns and Strowman is well-known, as they have already competed in several brutal encounters, including their Ambulance Match last month at WWE Great Balls of Fire. What will happen when these two Superstars have to inflict enough damage onto one another to keep them down for a count of 10 and be declared the victor of the Last Man Standing Match? And what impact will this have on the looming Universal Title Match at The Biggest Event of Summer? Find out this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Join us here this Monday evening for live WWE RAW results coverage!