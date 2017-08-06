News on WWE's Plan for Taboo Tuesday & More on Company Budget Cuts

  • As noted before, WWE is doing some major cost cutting right now in an attempt to increase profit margins over the last half of the year.

  • While it was already stated that things like pyro and WWE network content have been slashed, there are other behind-the-scenes cuts as well, including travel expenses.

  • With WWE trademarking the term "Taboo Tuesday", the plan would be to bring that name and concept of a show where fans vote for match stipulations, etc. on an episode of Smackdown as opposed to a PPV.

