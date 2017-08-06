News on WWE's Plan for Taboo Tuesday & More on Company Budget Cuts

Sponsored Links

As noted before, WWE is doing some major cost cutting right now in an attempt to increase profit margins over the last half of the year.





While it was already stated that things like pyro and WWE network content have been slashed, there are other behind-the-scenes cuts as well, including travel expenses.





With WWE trademarking the term "Taboo Tuesday", the plan would be to bring that name and concept of a show where fans vote for match stipulations, etc. on an episode of Smackdown as opposed to a PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





