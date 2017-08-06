Baron Corbin Still in Line for Title Run; Chris Jericho's Return to WWE

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 6, 2017 - 2:41am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • Baron Corbin is still being groomed for a WWE title run, possibly as soon as later this year. As a result, there is speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura could win the title match at SummerSlam against Jinder Mahal and then get screwed when Corbin immediately cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.

  • At this point, Chris Jericho's return to WWE on Smackdown this week appears to be a one-shot surprise deal. It's possible he was only included in the triple threat match in order to get the US title back on AJ Styles without having Owens lose via pinfall on TV.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.