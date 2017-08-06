Baron Corbin Still in Line for Title Run; Chris Jericho's Return to WWE

Sponsored Links

Baron Corbin is still being groomed for a WWE title run, possibly as soon as later this year. As a result, there is speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura could win the title match at SummerSlam against Jinder Mahal and then get screwed when Corbin immediately cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.





At this point, Chris Jericho's return to WWE on Smackdown this week appears to be a one-shot surprise deal. It's possible he was only included in the triple threat match in order to get the US title back on AJ Styles without having Owens lose via pinfall on TV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





