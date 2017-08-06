Reigns Sends Message To Strowman Ahead Of Last Man Standing Match On RAW

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE announced on Saturday evening a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman for this coming Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.

Following the report last night, Reigns recorded himself making the announcement to the fans in attendance at last night's WWE live event.

"This Monday on Raw in Toronto, Im taking on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match," said Reigns, which you can view in the video seen below released via WWE's official Instagram page. "In my five years in WWE, I've never lost one. You ain't gonna wannna miss this one either, baby. Yes sir!"

Reigns' opponent for Monday night, Braun Strowman, also posted a new clip on social media. You can check out the video, where Strowman shows off his newly acquired abs, below.

#RomanReigns has a message for #BraunStrowman. Will he be the last man standing this Monday on #Raw? #BigDog #MyYard #Yessir A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT