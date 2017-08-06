News on Last Standing Match Tomorrow; Heyman's SummerSlam Stipulation

Sponsored Links



-- According to the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, both Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer expect Braun Strowman to win the Last Man Standing match tomorrow on Raw based solely on the way WWE likes to go back and forth on their booking.

-- It was also mentioned that Paul Heyman has a "big hand" in everything involving Brock Lesnar and that the belief is that if Heyman announces a stipulation, they will follow through on it rather than doing something weird to get out of it. Meltzer also added that the finish of the SummerSlam Universal title match is being kept "so under wraps" and that he expects the company to do something creative to get to where they want to go.

-- Alvarez mentioned that Brock Lesnar is already being advertised for September house shows and possibly the September PPV which would seem indicate that he will retain his title at SummerSlam and remain active in WWE.