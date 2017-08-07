More on Backstage Heat on Enzo Amore; Details of Another Incident

  • With WWE openly acknowledging the situation with Enzo Amore being kicked off the bus, another incident which seems to have occurred with Enzo that "broke the camel's back" is that he was heard talking loudly on his phone to someone saying things that were perceived to be negative to the business, while also bragging about how much he was making from wrestling.

  • During the Cass/Show match on Raw, Corey Graves made a comment about Enzo not being a big tipper. This was reportedly another backstage dig at Enzo which came after a complaint by a stripper in Los Angeles who stated that Enzo wasn't a big tipper.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




