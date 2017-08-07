WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup: Eight Matches Confirmed For PPV

With less than two weeks remaining, the lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is starting to take shape.

As of this writing, eight matches have been made official for the biggest show of the summer. Featured below is a look at the latest confirmed lineup for WWE SummerSlam 2017.

WWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

WWE Universal Championship
- Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship
- Jinder Mahal (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Bayley

SmackDown Live Women's Championship
- Naomi (C) vs. Natalya

WWE United States Championship
(Special Referee: Shane McMahon)
- AJ Styles (C) vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship
- The New Day (C) vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Neville (C) vs. Akira Tozawa

- Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE SummerSlam 2017 goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th. Join us here on 8/20 for live results coverage of the pay-per-view!




