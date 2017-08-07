WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup: Eight Matches Confirmed For PPV[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
With less than two weeks remaining, the lineup for this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is starting to take shape.
As of this writing, eight matches have been made official for the biggest show of the summer. Featured below is a look at the latest confirmed lineup for WWE SummerSlam 2017.
WWE SummerSlam 2017 goes down live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th. Join us here on 8/20 for live results coverage of the pay-per-view!