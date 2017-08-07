Kurt Angle Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary Of Getting Sober

Sponsored Links



On Sunday evening, WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle took to social media to comment on his four-year anniversary of being sober.

"Yesterday was my 4th year anniversary of remaining sober," wrote Angle via his official Instagram page (see below). "I'm very humbled by my progress and support. Had to post this, because there's very little humor in recovery."

Angle continued, "So I'm going to enjoy this. Hope you all do too! "Here's to 4 years bitches!!!!" #stayingsober #doingitformyfamily #itstrue."