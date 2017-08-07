WWE Announces Bayley Will Miss SummerSlam; New #1 Contender to be Determined

Sponsored Links



-- WWE announced earlier today that after a series of medical evaluations this morning, doctors determined that Bayley has a separated shoulder and as a result, will miss SummerSlam which takes place in less than three weeks.

-- It was also announced that Bayley will be at Raw tonight to address her injury and the challenger for Alexa Bliss' Raw women's title will be decided over the next two weeks.

-- Tonight, there will be two different triple threat matches with the winners of those matches facing each other next week to determine the new #1 contender and Bliss's opponent for SummerSlam.