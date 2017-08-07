Seth Rollins Talks About Recently Getting Advice From Dean Ambrose

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" section for an interview.

During the discussion, "The Architect" spoke about going to fellow WWE Superstar and former Shield partner Dean Ambrose for advice regarding the process of shooting a WWE Studios movie, as he is the star of the upcoming film release, "Armed Response."

"Neither of us had ever had any aspirations of being in movies or movie stars or anything like that, but he had just gotten off doing his new movie that had come out a year prior," Rollins said. "I was just curious to see what the process was like for him."

Rollins continued, "[This way] I could get an idea of anything I needed to do or etiquette-wise how to act or anything that was different from what I normally am used to."

