Participants in Triple Threat Women's Matches on Tonight's Raw; Brock Lesnar to Appear

-- The two women's matches scheduled for Raw tonight will see the victors move onto face each other next week. The winner there will end up facing Alexa Bliss for the Women's title match at SummerSlam. As for this afternoon, here are the lineups for tonight:

  • Match One - Nia Jax vs. Mickie James vs. Dana Brooke
  • Match Two - Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox vs. Emma

-- The plan as of last week was for Sasha Banks to be the one to replace Bayley in the title match.

-- Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Miz TV tonight along with Paul Heyman.




