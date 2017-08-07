WWE Confirms Scott Dawson's Bicep Injury; Surgery Likely

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 7, 2017 - 6:26pm
-- WWE.com confirmed a recent report that Scott Dawson suffered an injury at a live event this weekend, with further details that it appears to be a "ruptured biceps tendon tear."

-- While no timetable for his return was given, the article speculates that Dawson will undergo further examination early this week and that surgery is likely. If that does in fact happen, he will almost surely be sidelined close to half the year, putting his return date into early 2018.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring.

-- Dawson's injury comes just weeks after his tag team partner in the Revival, Dash Wilder, returned to action from a jaw injury of his own.




