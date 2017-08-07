Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (8/4)

Sponsored Links



The August 7th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- RAW stars off with The Miz and the Miztourage in the ring for Miz TV. Kurt Angle quickly interrupts and says he's got a guest for Miz TV that will exceed expectations. With that, out comes the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman! Lesnar and Heyman come out to the ring as the Toronto crowd chants "ECW." The Miz says he's going to bet on everyone except Lesnar in the SummerSlam main event, because there's no way he'll win since he doesn't even need to be in the ring to lose the title. Heyman says they're going to do some roleplaying: The Miztourage will play Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman; and Lesnar will play himself. Heyman says Lesnar is going to give a preview of the SummerSlam main event, and Lesnar stays laying out all three Mizoutrage members. Lesnar suplexes Miz then hits an F-5 on him and clears the ring. Lesnar holds up his Universal Title in the ring as The Miztourage recovers on the floor.

- Sheamus def. Seth Rollins: Rollins takes Sheamus down right off the opening bell and stomps a mudhole in him. Sheamus rolls outside and Rollins goes for a suicide plancha, but Sheamus catches him in mid-air. Rollins fights out of Sheamus' grip and hits a flying clothesline off the apron onto Sheamus on the floor. Sheamus turns it around back in the ring, then when things spill outside again he slams Rollins into the corner of the apron. Back in the ring, Rollins tries to fire up but Sheamus drops him with an elbow to the head then starts the Ten Beats of the Baron. Sheamus stops after a couple hits, then takes Rollins back inside for a rolling senton. Sheamus misses the big boot and Rollins hits him with a superkick. Sheamus answers with a knee to the face, and Rollins drops Sheamus with a spinning kick to the head. Rollins charges at Sheamus but Sheamus fends him off with a boot to the face. Sheamus goes up to the middle rope and Rollins takes him down with a Franakensteiner. Rollins follows up with a superkick for a two count. Rollins goes up top but gets distracted by Cesaro on the way down. Sheamus rolls up Rollins from behind for the three count to steal the win. After the match, Rollins hits a suicide dive on Cesaro at ringside, but the numbers game isn't in his favor as Cesaro and Sheamus team up to beat down. They take Rollins back in the ring and hit the double team White Noise. Sheamus and Cesaro head back up the ramp with their Tag Team Titles in the air.

- Michael Cole promotes tonight's Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

- Seth Rollins is backstage selling the beatdown from Sheamus and Cesaro, and he walks into Dean Ambrose. Rollins yells at Ambrose for not having his back, and Ambrose says he's not going to trust him again because he doesn't forget what Rollins did to him in the Shield.

- Curtis Axel is backstage getting checked out by trainers with Kurt Angle watching on. Angle says Axel has a match with Jason Jordan next but can't compete, so Jordan needs a new opponent. Angle grabs a random wrestler in the back, who seems to be a local wrestler. Angle sends him out and we have a match.

- Jason Jordan def. Jean-Pierre Goulet: Goulet gets some "lets go jobber" chants from his hometown crowd early on. It's all Jordan until Goulet hits an elbow to the face then a punch. Jordan no-sells them and comes back with more suplexes and a suplex into a neckbreaker for the win.

- Bayley comes out to the ring with her arm in a sling for an interview. Bayley says she wants to thank the fans who were Tweeting her with messages of support regarding her injury, and the crowd starts booing. Bayley says she wants to thank the ones who Tweeted her and not the ones who are booing her, which gets her even more boos. Bayley says she predicts that Sasha Banks will win the Women's Title, and with that Banks comes out to the ring and hugs Bayley. The first qualifying match for the Women's title match at SummerSlam is up next.

