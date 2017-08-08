Updated Card for SummerSlam: Ten Matches Now Official

Sponsored Links

-- With Monday's Raw now in the books, the SummerSlam card is taking shape with more matches announced. Here's the current lineup for the PPV which takes place on Sunday, August 20 in Brooklyn, NY: WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

Special Guest Referee: Shane McMahon WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks or Nia Jax WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Natalya WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt Randy Orton vs. Rusev Big Show vs. Big Cass

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage





