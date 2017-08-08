Updated Card for SummerSlam: Ten Matches Now Official[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- With Monday's Raw now in the books, the SummerSlam card is taking shape with more matches announced. Here's the current lineup for the PPV which takes place on Sunday, August 20 in Brooklyn, NY:
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
Fatal Four Way Match; If Brock Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE
WWE Title Match
WWE US Title Match
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Big Show vs. Big Cass