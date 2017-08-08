Smackdown Preview: Three Matches Announced, McMahon/Styles/Owens, more

Sponsored Links



-- From WWE.com:

Orton and Mahal collide in non-title Grudge Match

Many thought their rivalry would be put on the back burner with both men focusing on separate matches at SummerSlam — Orton with Rusev and Mahal defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. These fierce rivals will clash again on SmackDown LIVE, however. Will the score be settled, or will one of the most intense rivalries in WWE continue on?

Shane McMahon to explain SummerSlam rules of engagement to Styles and Owens

With this rivalry reaching its boiling point, McMahon is laying down the law regarding his role as official at SummerSlam. The Commissioner will clear up any misconceptions either Superstar may have this Tuesday when he dishes out the rules of engagement on SmackDown LIVE.

Naomi clashes with Ms. Money in the Bank

Will Naomi put in a repeat performance of last week, or can Carmella weaken the champion and put herself closer to a potential cash-in?

Will Lana prove herself against Charlotte Flair?

Despite her best intentions, Lana cost her and Tamina a tag team match with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The Ravishing Russian vowed to make it up to Tamina, announcing her intention to challenge Charlotte Flair. Lana’s wish has been granted, as she will take on The Queen on SmackDown. Will she be able to best the genetically superior Superstar, or will Charlotte make quick work of The Ravishing Russian?

Will Tyler Breeze solve the mystery in return to “Fashion Peaks”?

Tonight on SmackDown, Breeze is venturing back into the strange world of “Fashion Peaks.” Will he find his missing partner and close the case?