Rumors on Shane McMahon/Kevin Owens; Jason Jordan Ribbed Backstage

, after the Braun Strowman/Karen Jarrett story made it to the internet, there were people in WWE who were ribbing Jason Jordan backstage with the idea that he was the "son" that Karen was an asking an autograph for. Over the past few weeks, there have been reports of a storyline involving Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, with speculation that it could lead to a match between the two somewhere down the road.





The latest rumors suggest that the program between the two will not lead to a singles match but rather that WWE is building towards a Team Shane McMahon vs. Team Kevin Owens match at Survivor Series later this year. The assumption is that both McMahon and Owens would be competing in the match as captains of their teams.





