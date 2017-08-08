Cewshcast Wrestling Weekly 8/8/17

Sponsored Links



​It's a comeback episode for your podcast heroes, as they try to make sense of the ridiculous number of things that have changed since they were last riding the radio waves. Is Jinder Mahal's push working? Who is the stand out from this year's NJPW G1 Climax series? Do we really think Brock Lesnar is leaving? And the most important question of all, is TNA suddenly worth watching again? The boys cover all that and more, this week only on CEWSHCAST.



CewshReviews.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more