Last Night's Raw Not Sold Out; Vince McMahon's Reaction to Bayley Segment

-- Last night's Raw in Toronto, Ontario was not a sell-out, which is a bit of surprise in a market that is normally extremely strong for WWE. The crew remains in the city tonight for Smackdown.

-- Vince McMahon was very likely not happy at all with the surprise negative reaction to Bayley last night during her interview. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, when McMahon doesn't like the way something is playing out on live TV, he directs one of the announcers to comment that the situation is "bizarro world" and that is what Corey Graves ended up saying when the boos rained down.




