Rumors on Possible Long Term Plans for Goldust Character

-- The plan for Goldust appears to be that they are transitioning him into a manager role, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio. As announced on Raw, Goldust will either be naming a superstar that he will align with at SummerSlam or he will simply be at the event to basically scout someone.

-- While Goldust's interview skills and vignettes are still one of the best out there, his program with R-Truth flopped badly. The company's thinking might be that rather than keep Goldust in a mid-card role, they might be able to use him and his mic skills to help elevate another wrestler.




