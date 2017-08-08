RAW Women's Title No. 1 Contender Match Set For Next Week's WWE RAW

Sponsored Links



On Monday night, the wheels were put in motion to determine the next challenger to the RAW Women's Championship.

As noted prior to RAW, it was confirmed by WWE that Bayley suffered a separated shoulder last week and as a result, has been pulled from her scheduled title match against reigning champion Alexa Bliss at this month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

On RAW last night, Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Emma, while Nia Jax beat Dana Brooke and Emma in Triple-Threat matches. On next week's RAW, Banks and Jax will compete against each other in singles competition, with the winner advancing to the RAW Women's Championship match against Bliss at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network. Join us here on 8/20 for live results coverage of the show.