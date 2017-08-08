WWE Planning Special Entrance For Shinsuke Nakamura At SummerSlam

Sponsored Links



If you think Shinsuke Nakamura's ring entrance is cool now, you haven't seen anything yet.

According to a report at Cageside Seats, WWE is planning on a big, elaborate ring entrance for Nakamura at this month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Nakamura, who will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the biggest WWE event of the summer on August 20th, will be accompanied by violinist Lee England Jr., who has accompanied Nakamua to the ring at such events as last year's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn live special.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 is scheduled to go down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 8/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!