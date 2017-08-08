Sienna Calls Out Charlotte Flair On Twitter For Gimmick Infringement

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 8, 2017 - 3:33pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Undisputed GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna is calling out WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair on social media this week.

On Tuesday morning, Sienna took to her official Twitter page to call out the WWE Superstar for what she feels is gimmick infringement, with Charlotte copying her makeup and feathers look, as well as her mannerisms in general.

"I ignored the feathers [and] the makeup, but the pinky? Really?" wrote Sienna. "If you need anything else from me, let me know."

Charlotte has yet to respond with any actual comments, however she posted a tweet that many assume is a reaction to Sienna's initial post. Check out both tweets below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.