Sienna Calls Out Charlotte Flair On Twitter For Gimmick Infringement

Undisputed GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna is calling out WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair on social media this week.

On Tuesday morning, Sienna took to her official Twitter page to call out the WWE Superstar for what she feels is gimmick infringement, with Charlotte copying her makeup and feathers look, as well as her mannerisms in general.

"I ignored the feathers [and] the makeup, but the pinky? Really?" wrote Sienna. "If you need anything else from me, let me know."

Charlotte has yet to respond with any actual comments, however she posted a tweet that many assume is a reaction to Sienna's initial post. Check out both tweets below.