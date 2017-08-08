Backstage Update On Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2017 Kickoff Show Matches

Sponsored Links



WWE is currently looking at two tag-team matches for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show later this month.

According to a report at PWInsider.com, the plan was for The Hardy Boys vs. The Revival to compete in tag-team action on the pay-per-view pre-show, however due to the biceps injury Scott Dawson sustained, the match is likely scrapped.

In its' place, WWE is eyeing a match pitting The Hardys against the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Additionally, there is talk of the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships being defended on the pre-show, with The New Day defending against The Usos, however those plans are still up in the air.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, August 20th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 8/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view!