Raw Viewership Up Again & Highest Since Superstar Shakeup

Sponsored Links



-- The viewership numbers are in for Monday's WWE Raw and it was more good news with the company building towards SummerSlam. The show was watched by an average of 3.235 million viewers, up from last week's approximate 3.16 million. It was the most watched Raw since the April Superstar Shakeup.

-- Raw was first for total viewers on cable, second on the night in the 18-49 demographic and first in the 25-54 group.

-- The hourly numbers were:

* Hour One - 3.263 million

* Hour Two - 3.314 million

* Hour Three - 3.144 million